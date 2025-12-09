WOKV Show Notes December 9, 2025: City Council to weigh Jumbo Shrimp sale

Jacksonville, Fl — On the heels of a championship season the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will soon be led by new owners.

Jacksonville City Council is considering an emergency resolution tonight that would consent to the sale this month.

Current owner Ken Babby was named CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays in October.

Babby has owned the team since 2015, and renamed it from the Jacksonville Suns, oversaw attendance growth and ultimately moved from AA to AAA.

Babby is the founder of Fast Forward Sports Group and also owns the Akron RubberDucks.

Last week the Jumbo Shrimp announced key senior leadership transitions.

Executive Vice President and General Manager Harold Craw will become Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Social Responsibility for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Assistant General Manager Matt Goudreau was promoted to President and General Manager, and Vice President of Marketing & Media Noel Blaha was elevated to Senior Vice President.

