WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Thursday, February 13, 2025

By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze
Elon Musk calls for the US to ‘delete entire agencies’ from the federal government

https://www.wokv.com/news/elon-musk-calls-us/5UIIOAPWHJDF5PFVADQLY4BWIM/


Bishop Kenny High student shot by police playing banned ‘senior assassin’ game

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/start-thinking-teen-shot-by-fdle-agent-while-playing-game-banned-by-schools/QMH3U2ETZRBJZG6Y6465VDRKRY/


New Florida immigration package teed up for final votes Thursday

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/new-florida-immigration-package-teed-up-final-votes-thursday/73SFXO7MGVD3RAULY4QB3O7XBQ/



Interviews of the Day

Spotlight: Swinging For Success Chairty Golfing Event


Senator Rick Scott


Ryan Schmelz, FOX News


Weekend Spotlight!

Jay Boze

Jay is WOKV's traffic anchor for the CMG music channels and Jacksonville Morning News.

