WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Thursday, February 20, 2025

By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze
By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze


Trump and Zelenskyy trade barbs as US-Ukraine relations sour over the war with Russia

Trump warns Zelenskyy to quickly negotiate war’s end with Russia or risk not having a nation to lead

‘What it comes down to is safety’: Jacksonville councilmen file bills to combat illegal immigration

Land swap deal for UF campus and Riverfront Park development moves forward, full purchase proposed

