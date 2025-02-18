Local

WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Tuesday, February 17, 2025

By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly morning before rain arrives Wednesday

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/first-alert-weather-chilly-morning-before-rain-arrives-wednesday/HT7UBIVKQVGSTFMUQ6EHJ5XTDM/


‘No kings on Presidents Day’ rings out from protests against Trump and Musk

https://www.wokv.com/news/national/no-kings-presidents/OCY4C23WWNDB5NIC3FKGOEUHAI/


‘Honored’: Jacksonville sheriff appointed to Florida State Immigration Enforcement Council

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/honored-jacksonville-sheriff-appointed-florida-state-immigration-enforcement-council/VJSWQHPFYNHJVFKNIZHUCKBA3I/


UNF Poll: Housing, property insurance costs top list of concerns for Florida voters

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/unf-poll-housing-property-insurance-costs-top-list-concerns-florida-voters/RZTOYGXBPBEO7FNLN3KGOITA5Q/


Delta jet flips upside down on a snowy Toronto runway and all 80 aboard survive

https://www.wokv.com/news/world/delta-jet-flips/5IAFSQHBKJF65FVHFW6XPG5XUQ/


Interviews of the Day

Ryan Schmelz, FOX News


Jay Boze

Jay Boze

Jay is WOKV's traffic anchor for the CMG music channels and Jacksonville Morning News.

