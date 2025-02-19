Local

WOKV Show Notes: Jacksonville’s Morning News Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By WOKV Staff and Jay Boze
Family of DC plane crash victim files claim against FAA, Army for $250 million

https://www.wokv.com/news/national/family-dc-plane/NGSFF5PF5K3PQANU5QTOQGOQPY/


JEA proposing $700K salary for CEO and raising customer bills 10% over next 2 years

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/jea-proposing-700k-salary-ceo-raising-customer-bills-10-over-next-2-years/SEUGRZ7P3BHFLEV2AHQC7JZEMI/


FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy and Cool Wednesday

https://www.wokv.com/news/local/first-alert-weather-day-soggy-cool-wednesday/BSONYC4ROFDMFA4CPZPTBPXVME/


Interviews of the Day

Jay Boze

Jay is WOKV's traffic anchor for the CMG music channels and Jacksonville Morning News.

