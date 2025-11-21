WOKV Show Notes November 21, 2025: Florida leaders push back against Trump drilling plan

Jacksonville, Fl — The Trump administration announced on Thursday new oil drilling off the Florida and California coasts for the first time in decades.

The federal government has not allowed drilling in federal waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which includes offshore Florida and part of offshore Alabama, since 1995, because of concerns about oil spills.

The drilling proposal drew bipartisan pushback in Florida, where a spokesperson for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said the Trump administration should reconsider.

Senator Rick Scott said the state’s coasts “must remain off the table for oil drilling.”

Scott and Senator Ashley Moody introduced legislation this month to maintain the drilling moratorium from Trump’s first term.

The administration’s plan calls for new drilling off the Florida coast in the Gulf of Mexico at least 100 miles from shore.

The new designation distinguishes the targeted area from the Eastern Gulf where drilling is prohibited under a moratorium Trump signed in his first term. Industry representatives said the change was aimed at addressing concerns from Florida officials who oppose drilling near their tourism-friendly coasts.

Rep. Jimmy Patronis of Florida led a group of Republican lawmakers who asked Trump in a Thursday letter to withdraw some parcels off the Florida coast from leasing.

They warned that oil exploration could interfere with a training area for nearby military airbases.

