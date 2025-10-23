WOKV Show Notes Oct. 23, 2025: Lawsuit over Alligator Alcatraz paused

Jacksonville, Fl — A federal lawsuit over an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades, known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” has been paused by an appellate court because of the government shutdown.

Earlier this month, U.S. government attorneys requested a stay in proceedings because funding for the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security had expired.

The appellate court granted the request on Wednesday. Environmental groups, including Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, had sued over environmental concerns.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams previously ordered the facility to wind down operations, but that injunction was put on hold by an appellate court panel.

Today on Jacksonville’s Morning News:

A pre-visit provocation? President Trump heads out for an Asia trip later this week, as North Korea test fires ballistic missiles. Fox’s Jonathan Savage is following.

Senators will head home later today for the weekend still unable to break the stalemate that has led to a government shutdown. Ryan Schmelz reports the funding impasse hits 23 days today - the second longest shutdown ever - and seems likely to extend into next week.

Florida Poison Control is here to preview Saturday’s Prescription Drug Take Back. Mike McCormick also explores the benefits of ONEbox - a new product that packages Narcan into a box like and AED.

The folks at Nothing Bundt Cakes will present a check to the Child Cancer Fund, following their monthlong roundup campaign to celebrate the 11th Careathon on WOKV. Sylvia Morrill joins Carla Montgomery live in studio for the presentation.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

