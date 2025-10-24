WOKV Show Notes Oct. 24, 2025: Convicted felon arrested again

Jacksonville, FL — A man with lengthy rap sheet is in trouble again.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Smokes was arrested last month at his home on Tamaya Boulevard.

JSO says they searched his apartment and found drugs, a gun and $45,000 cash.

The drugs include fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and pot.

JSO says it has arrested Smokes nearly two dozen times before.

