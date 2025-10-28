Local

WOKV Show Notes Oct. 28, 2025: Lives at Risk

By Rich Jones
Florida’s ‘Move Over’ law expands to cover disabled vehicles on January 1
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — A study by AAA shows one in three drivers ignore roadside safety laws.

In 2024, 46 emergency responders lost their lives nationally after being struck by vehicles while working roadside incidents.

“Slow Down, Move Over” rules exist in Florida and every state. But the study by AAA found that compliance with these laws remains dangerously inconsistent.

64% of drivers changed lanes or slowed down when passing incident scenes, but 36% did neither.

“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son, or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for The Auto Club Group. “We need drivers to understand that slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, it’s a life-saving act.”

The agency is pushing to standardize laws across states with clearer language and stronger penalties, and enhancing enforcement.

Florida law requires drivers to slow down and move over for first responders, tow trucks, disabled vehicles, and more.

