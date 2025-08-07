Woman accused of killing man with hammer and leaving note on his chest pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Journee McGrew pleaded not guilty to all charges in Duval County court on Monday, one month after being arrested for a man’s murder on the Westside.

The 21-year-old is accused of killing 41-year-old Waduta Woodley with a hammer at the Cross Creek Apartments in the early morning hours of July 2.

A police report revealed that Woodley was discovered in front of the apartment with a note on his chest written with a green highlighter: “PEDO Touches Children.”

McGrew allegedly claimed to police that Woodley had been sexually grooming her since she was as young as eight years old and had molested her multiple times. Action News Jax could not find any official record of similar cases against Woodley.

McGrew is being held without bond and facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

She is scheduled for her first pretrial hearing on August 27.

