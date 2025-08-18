Woman arrested after leading St. Johns deputies on multi-county chase

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Dash cam video released by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office shows a high-speed chase that happened on August 6, ending on the Trout River Bridge in Jacksonville.

The chase involved a driver, identified as 30-year-old Fallyn Zerbe, who was seen weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

August 6, 2025: Woman arrested after multi-county pursuit 𝐖𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐔𝐋𝐓𝐈-𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐘 𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐒𝐔𝐈𝐓 On August 6, 2025, deputies observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-95 and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Fallyn Jade Zerbe (30), began to drive in a reckless manner and attempted to collide with patrol vehicles and citizens while fleeing. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) joined the pursuit and JSO successfully executed a PIT to disable the vehicle. Zerbe was arrested by FHP and faces numerous charges from multiple agencies including Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Eluding Law Enforcement, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Posted by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 18, 2025

SJSO reported that Zerbe was driving at high speeds and attempted to crash into deputies’ vehicles during the pursuit.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol also assisted in the chase, which concluded with a PIT maneuver of Zerbe’s car and her arrest by FHP.

Zerbe faces multiple charges, including Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Eluding Law Enforcement, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

