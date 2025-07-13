Woman arrested for arson after being found naked near apartment fire

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported a woman was arrested after investigators said she set fire to an apartment that was believed to be occupied at the time.

CCSO said it happened on July 10 at the Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor apartments in Fleming Island.

Deputies say they were first called to a nearby park for reports of a woman behaving erratically. There, they spoke with a man who claimed the woman had been acting strangely.

Around the same time, firefighters responded to a fire call at an apartment just a few minutes away.

Inside, crews found severe fire and smoke damage throughout the unit. The carpet, stairs, walls, and several rooms were all burned.

The woman accused of starting the fire, Emily Ann Dunaway, was found hiding naked in the woods nearby.

She was given a blanket and later some clothes before being taken into custody.

Fire investigators determined it was a case of arson.

Deputies say Dunaway didn’t give clear answers about what happened, but she was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.

The victim, who lives in the burned apartment, was not hurt.

