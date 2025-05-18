Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at a northwest Jacksonville senior living facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 68-year-old Jacksonville woman now faces a murder charge.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Morris Manor Apartments on Norfolk Road in Sherwood Forest on Tuesday.

They found Robert Tucker, 73, bleeding inside the senior living facility. A report said they followed a trail of blood and found the suspect, Carol Caroll.

Tucker died at the scene.

Carroll was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail.

The motive for the stabbing has not yet been released.

