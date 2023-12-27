Local

Woman arrested for stealing at least $5K from disabled adults in Baker County, sheriff’s office said

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
BSCO said it arrested a suspect for exploitation of disabled adults.

Baker County arrest BSCO said it arrested a suspect for exploitation of disabled adults. (Baker County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Baker County has been arrested as a suspect in exploiting disabled adults.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Nov.2, detectives with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Clarissa Roberson, 26. The sheriff’s office said she was responsible for assisting and caring for disabled adults.

Detectives discovered that Roberson had fraudulently taken a total of $5,000 from her victims.

“The victims advised they neither gave nor authorized Roberson to utilize their funds for her personal use,” BCSO said in a statement posted on their Facebook account.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

As a result of the investigation, Roberson was arrested and charged on two counts of grand theft, two counts of fraud, and two counts of exploitation of a disabled adult. She is being held on a $85,000 bond.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!