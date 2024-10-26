Woman in Clay County arrested for armed drug trafficking

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Sonya Floyd was arrested on Friday for armed drug trafficking, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop on Wells Road, Floyd was found with various kinds of drugs: 111.4 grams of methamphetamine, 46.6 grams of cocaine, 126 grams of marijuana, and 58 different types of pills.

She was also found with a loaded Glock 23 handgun.

According to CCSO, Floyd is charged with armed trafficking in methamphetamine and armed trafficking in cocaine.

She’s in jail with a bond of $50,0060.

