Woman in coma after helping to save golfer’s son from drowning off Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A woman is in a coma after helping to save a child from drowning in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Golfer Brian Harman said his family friend Cathy Dowdy was badly injured trying to save his son.

Action News Jax first told you about the near-drowning in October.

Harman’s son was dragged out to sea by a rip current. Another man jumped in and saved him after Dowdy was hurt.

Harman said Dowdy has been in a coma for about six weeks and her GoFundMe page said she has some brain damage.

The GoFundMe page said Dowdy was originally at Mayo Clinic, but she has been moved to a specialty hospital in Savannah.

To learn more about the GoFundMe, click here.

