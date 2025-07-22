Woman dead after hit-and-run on Edgewood Avenue, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is investigating a hit-and-run at Edgewood Avenue and Wainwright Circle, Sunday night.

Police responded to the scene from 3-3:30 p.m.

A woman between the ages of 25-35 years old was found lying in the roadway, according to police.

She was reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s car is described as a black four-door sedan, and the suspect is unknown.

The suspect’s car was last seen going eastbound on W Edgewood Avenue toward I-95 South.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact JSO at 904-630-0550.

