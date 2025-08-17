Woman dead, child seriously injured in Baker County crash on US-90

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after a deadly crash on US-90 and CR250A in Baker County, Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the woman was travelling west on US-90 in a sedan approaching CR250A around 4:40 p.m.

The sedan left the right side of the roadway and began to slide sideways in the grass.

The front driver’s side corner struck a standing tree, which caused the sedan to rotate before striking another standing tree on the driver’s door.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the sedan, a 12-year-old, was transported to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Based on the FHP report, both driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

