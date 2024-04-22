Woman found shot to death at apartment complex, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death at the Gregory Cove apartment complex in the University Park area late Monday morning.

JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said patrol officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 5600 block of Edenfield Road, which is off University Boulevard North, after several people who lived in the complex called 911 to report gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a woman around 40 to 50 years old had been shot.

Rudlaff said personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the woman dead.

JSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating and Rudlaff said at this time, police don’t know the circumstances of the incident or the relationship of the people involved.

Because of this, Rudlaff said, the classification of the case is pending.

Police do not know yet if this is an isolated incident or if there is any additional threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, by email at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org, or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

