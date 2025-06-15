Woman hit, killed by truck in Orange Park

Orange Park, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning in Orange Park.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on US-17, south of Eldridge Avenue.

FHP said a woman walked into the southbound lanes while a man was driving a pickup truck and couldn’t stop in time.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

FHP says the crash is still under investigation.

