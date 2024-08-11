Woman injured by stray bullet in early morning shooting on Edgewood Ave., JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on Edgewood Avenue that left a woman injured.

According to JSO, officers responded to 700 Edgewood Avenue around 2 a.m., where an adult female in her forties had sustained a gunshot graze to her thigh. The victim transported herself to a local hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred as the woman was leaving a local lounge and was struck by a stray bullet in the parking lot. Authorities do not believe she was the intended target.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives are processing the area, and Violent Crime Detectives are actively canvassing for witnesses and reviewing video surveillance. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in gathering information related to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, submit a tip online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

