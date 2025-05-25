Woman killed, man and baby injured in pickup truck crash near Acosta bridge: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead and two others are injured following a crash near Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The 29-year-old woman was riding passenger along with a baby in the pickup truck, as it headed southbound on a ramp from Riverside Avenue to the Acosta Bridge around 11:40 A.M.

While on the ramp, FHP says the truck attempted to merge left on Riverside Avenue to head north towards Water Street instead. During the attempt, the front passenger side of the truck hit an attenuator that divided the lanes.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, while the man and the baby were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, FHP says.

The adults were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

