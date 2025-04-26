Woman from Middleburg reads first reading at Pope Francis’ funeral mass

VATICAN CITY — A woman originally from Northeast Florida was part of Pope Francis’ funeral mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Saturday.

Kielce Gussie, 28, attended Bishop Snyder High School and Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, and is now a journalist for Vatican Media.

Gussie told CBS News she only found out days ago she would have the honor.

She said it would be her way of thanking him for his service to the church.

Her reading was from the Acts of the Apostles.

