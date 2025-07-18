Woman riding bike killed in Nassau County hit-and-run

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old Sarasota woman is dead after she was hit by a car late Thursday in Nassau County. She was hit at 11 p.m. at Chester Road and Sweetbriar Lane, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The victim was riding her bike northbound on Chester Road approaching Sweetbriar Lane when she was hit by a vehicle described as a white 2020-2022 Kia Telluride, the news release states.

The car, “fled the scene after the collision,” the news release states. FHP said the vehicle has damage in the front and on its right side.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact FHP at 904-695-4115 or crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.