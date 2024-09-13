Woman shot inside a Northside home

Jacksonville, Fla. — A Northside woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on the 10000 block of Monaco Drive around 11 p.m.

Investigators said the woman was inside the house when she was shot. She drove herself to the hospital.

A suspect has not yet been identified. Officers said they believed this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

