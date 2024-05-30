Woman shot in stomach after road rage incident in Putnam County, sheriff’s office said

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A tailgating encounter in Putnam County escalated when a woman was shot and sent to a local hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Tuesday night two vehicles were chasing each other at high speeds on Lake Como Drive for what deputies said began as tailgating.

Concerned about what was happening and that there was a child in the car, the passenger told the driver to stop. That’s when the victim got out of the car and confronted the driver of the blue sedan that was tailgating.

The passenger told deputies she heard four gunshots ring out as the driver of the blue car left the scene.

READ: Man arrested for connection with 2020 shooting, charged with premeditated murder

The victim was shot in her stomach and quickly transported by air to a local trauma hospital.

On Wednesday, deputies said they located a blue Kia Forte in Crescent City that matched the suspect’s vehicle description. The car belonged to Keith Shaulis, 56, of Pomona Park.

Deputies found a shell casing in the car that matched the ones found at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said Shaulis was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.