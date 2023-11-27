Local

Woman shot at while driving home from a night out

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Glynn County police

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla — Glynn County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for a shooting early Saturday morning, November 25, on Park Drive in Brunswick.

Officers reported that a woman was returning home from a night out saw a cream-colored Buick SUV sitting on the street near her home.

As the woman drove past the vehicle, she heard shots fired and her vehicle was struck several times.

Although authorities state the woman was not injured, at least one bullet had penetrated her vehicle’s headrest.

The woman managed to drive safely away from the scene and alerted GCPD.

She described the unknown gunman as a black male wearing all black clothing who had been standing outside the vehicle smoking when the shooting occurred.

The shooting took place at approximately 4:30am Saturday.

Anybody with any information about the incident or the shooter is asked to contact Investigator Ethan Varnedoe with the Glynn County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (912) 554-7800.

Or if you have information and with to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

