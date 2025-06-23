Woman sues Tini Martini Bar over falling shaker incident

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A Georgia woman is suing the Tini Martini Bar in St. Augustine for $50,000.

She says a martini shaker fell from the bar’s second floor and hit her.

The incident happened last month while she was visiting the bar on Avenida Menendez.

The woman, Ruth Blake, claims the bar was negligent and didn’t keep guests safe.

Her lawsuit lists several parties, including the bar, Casablanca Inn, and Hewlett Enterprises.

She says they failed to prevent falling objects, didn’t train staff properly, and didn’t warn her of risks.

The case was filed in St. Johns County Circuit Court and includes multiple allegations of negligence.

A hearing is set for November 4 to determine next steps.

The outcome could affect how businesses handle guest safety in the future.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Tini Martini Suit by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

