Woman in a wheelchair dies after being hit by pickup truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair was killed Wednesday night after being hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who was in her 40s, was in the parking lot of the Rowe’s IGA Supermarket around 5:30 P.M.

She was heading westbound in the eastbound lane.

Police say a man driving a lifted Ram pickup truck attempted to turn left into the same lane when he hit the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The driver is cooperating with police. They say there is no indication he was impaired at the time of the accident.

JSO says this is the 32nd traffic death in Duval County this year and the 6th involving a pedestrian.

