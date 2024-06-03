Woman who helped killer of Nassau deputy sentenced to 3 years on accessory charge

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The woman who pleaded guilty to attempting to help the convicted killer of Nassau County deputy Joshua Moyers evade arrest in September 2021 was sentenced Monday.

Breiana Tole’s attorney indicated in court that the state reached a negotiated sentence.

Judge James Daniel said terms of Tole’s negotiated sentence are as follows:

Three years in Florida State Prison, credit for time already served, followed by three years of probation.

The court will impose the negotiated sentence for Tole.

Tole was arrested the same day as McDowell and has been in custody since September 2021.

In April, a jury recommended the death penalty for McDowell. Also on Monday, a Spencer hearing was held for McDowell, as his lawyers are fighting to get him a life sentence.

