Worker at Jacksonville fireworks tent shot during armed robbery

Jacksonville, Fl — A man is injured while trying to stop a robbery of a fireworks tent in San Jose Forest.

Jacksonville police say a man in his 60s, who works for the business, intervened during the robbery around 11:00 pm Thursday on Dupont Avenue and St. Augustine Road.

The victim was shot once and is reported in stable condition. The suspect fled the scene with a cash register. No description was provided.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives canvassed for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this robbery and shooting is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.







