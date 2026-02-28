World of Nations Celebration returns to Jacksonville with food, culture and music

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — About 25,000 people are expected to pour into Jacksonville this weekend for the World of Nations Celebration. From Cambodia to Spain to even Trinidad and Turkey, the DR included. You can access about 30 nations at the celebration.

Anubhav Dahiya from the India booth showed off everything from hair accessories to handcrafted items from the Asian subcontinent, even Apu the elephant mascot.

“I think this gives us a two-pronged benefit. First thing is let us show Indian culture,” Dahiya said.

“We are a not-for-profit organization. It helps us generate some funds that we can use for other community activities,” he added.

Flying past the Perfumes of Palestine and the fruits and spices of Trinidad and Tobago, you can stop at South Sudan.

“Our country is going through a lot of things, war, etc. And we want to be able to bring positivity into the world, and we want to be able to show them that South Sudan is here, Sudan is here!” Randa Abdelhameed of the South Sudan booth said.

Their nation formed relatively recently in 2011, the Sudanese showed Action News Jax everything from the country’s native garments and wedding styles to Henna tattoos at the booth. They’ll even give you a crash course in Arabic.

The World of Nations Celebration runs Saturday from 10 AM to 7 PM and Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. For more information on the celebration, click here.

