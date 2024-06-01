Yoga with Giraffes at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you seeking a unique physical and spiritual exercise with nature’s tallest terrestrial animal?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Well, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens has you covered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Four classes beginning June 7 at 7:15 a.m. will offer a “journey of serenity and connection with nature at Yoga with Giraffes.”

The ancient practice in the company of these majestic animals will take place amidst the tranquil surroundings of Savanna Blooms.

But don’t forget to bring a water bottle, towel, and your best intentions for this one-of-a-kind yoga session.

The zoo said spaces are limited. This is a member-only event.

Classes will be held:

June 7 - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (ages 18 and up)

June 14 - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (ages 9 and up)

June 21 - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (ages 18 and up)

June 28 - 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. (ages 9 and up)

Members can purchase tickets by clicking here. Learn how to become a member of the zoo and the perks that come with it by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.