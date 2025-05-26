‘You can’t do anything about it’: Memorial Day boaters looking forward to the end of safety stops

Thousands of locals are hitting the water this Memorial Day, and at least for now, their boats can be stopped for safety checks without probable cause.

But boaters will soon be able to breathe a little easier thanks to a new state law set to take effect on July 1st and some law enforcement agencies have already ceased safety check stops ahead of the law’s effective date.

For boaters like Garrett League and Dylan Batsch, the occasional unprovoked encounter with FWC or other law enforcement officials while out on the water is a familiar occurrence.

“They just kind of roll up and they hop on your boat and you can’t do anything about it,” said League.

And while they said their experiences didn’t lead to any arrests or unrelated citations, they did say something just doesn’t feel right about random stops for safety checks.

“So, I mean, it’s a little unfair cause when you get pulled over by the police, you’re speeding or you roll a stop sign, so it’s a little different,” said League.

But soon, those safety stops will be a thing of the past.

One of Governor Ron DeSantis’ top priorities this legislative session was the so-called “Boater Freedom Act”, which only allows law enforcement to stop boats if there’s probable cause.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“And you may have probable cause to suspect something, and then it may turn out that things are fine. That’s kind of the way it goes, but to just go in without any basis is not the way we want to do it,” said DeSantis during the May 19th bill signing.

While the law doesn’t technically take effect until July 1st, some law enforcement agencies like the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are already complying with it.

When we asked FWC whether it had ceased safety check stops, a spokesperson didn’t answer directly.

“During Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year, FWC officers play a vital role in protecting lives by promoting safe boating practices, fostering a culture of responsible behavior on the water and ensuring compliance with the law,” the FWC spokesperson told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

For League and Batsch, they’re just happy to know going forward they’ll be able to enjoy the water without an unexpected run-in with the law when they’re not doing anything wrong.

“It’s kind of like driving a car. Like, you know, if you’re not doing something wrong, you shouldn’t be pulled over. You know what I’m saying?” said Batsch.

Under the new law, FWC will begin issuing Florida Freedom Boater decals that will show vessels are in compliance with all safety requirements.

Those tags will be good for anywhere between one and five years.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]