‘You did this, buddy’: Video shows pursuit and capture of fugitive running through St. Johns woods

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released video from the pursuit that led to the arrest of an INTERPOL fugitive from the Bahamas after an hours-long manhunt.

The video shows different angles from dash cameras, deputy body-worn cameras, and video from law enforcement helicopters.

Initially, Tomal Rico Bowe is shown complying when deputies stop him in a burgundy Chevy. Then, he drives off.

Helicopter video shows Bowe weaving in and out of traffic in a white van he stole after the Chevy was stopped by deputies.

Thermal imaging shows the moment when deputies caught up with Bowe, 33, and released a K-9 to help take him into custody.

How the pursuit went down

Initially, deputies stopped a burgundy Chevy sedan Bowe was driving at the rest stop near the Duval-St. Johns county line on Dec. 4 around 3:45 p.m.

Bowe drove off from the stop, initially driving the wrong way down Interstate 95, SJSO said.

Deputies were able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver near International Golf Parkway.

Bowe ran across I-95 and eventually made it to a business complex, where he stole a white work van, SJSO said.

Deputies were able to use stop sticks to halt the van on International Golf Parkway, and Bowe abandoned the van near U.S. 1 and Abbotts Way.

He ran into a heavily wooded area and SJSO said its Air Unit “maintained ‘eyes on’ and directed ground units to the suspect.”

SJSO and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams responded, and JSO K-9 Rek ultimately subdued Bowe by biting him in the buttocks.

“You did this, buddy,” a deputy could be heard telling Bowe after he was apprehended. “We’ve got to get you out of here now.”

Bowe has an active warrant out of the Bahamas for aggravated robbery, and he has warrants out of Broward County for possession of meth and resisting law enforcement, SJSO said.

Bowe is facing St. Johns County charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.

You can watch the video released by SJSO below:

