Young teenage girl recovering after being shot in Whitehouse neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Developing tonight, a child is recovering after a shooting in the Whitehouse neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Our sources tell Action News Jax, the shooting victim was a young girl in her teens. After she was shot, she then walked herself to Fire Station 57 on Beaver Street to get help.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue spokesperson tells us a pediatric patient was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Our sources tell us she is expected to recover, and detectives are still looking for the suspect.

The details of where this shooting happened are still unclear.

Employees at a gas station down the road tell Action News Jax that JSO detectives had been inside the store gathering surveillance video for about an hour. The employees said they don’t have any details on what happened.

Our sources also told us that they believe they have an idea of who may be responsible for this shooting.

Again, details are still developing, and we are waiting for JSO to provide an update on this.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.