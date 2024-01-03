Your Clay County electric bill is going up as cost of generating power increases

Clay County, Fla. — Clay Electric has said your utility bill is going up to begin 2024.

The rate increase will be seen on the January billing cycle listed as a Power Cost Adjustment (PCA).

In a statement issued by Clay Electric, “data suggesting a future increase in the costs of generating wholesale electricity has led to Clay Electric implementing a rate increase.”

One of the reasons for the increase was the cost of natural gas, a primary source of generating power.

Residents using the household average of 1,000 kWh of power will now pay $134. Clay Electric said this is an increase of $14. However, this is just an example and the increase will vary depending on how much electricity a household uses.

The PCA in January’s billing cycle will be listed as a separate line on the statement. Clay Electric said that when the cost of power is greater than the amount included in the base rate, the PCA is a charge, while when the cost is less, the PCA is a credit.

The rate increase comes as rates decreased four times in 2023.

