‘You’re not supposed to be burying a 16-year-old:’ Family seeks answers, closure in teen’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down at a party in December is speaking out.

Derek Michael Pitts’ family is seeking answers after he was murdered in Mandarin and no arrests have been made.

Between family and Crime Stoppers there’s a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that can help lead to an arrest in the case.

Family said the 16-year-old only knew a few people at the party, but they know that someone knows something that can help them find closure.

“You’re not supposed to be burying a 16-year-old. You’re not. They’re supposed to outlive you,” Pitts’ uncle Jeremy Greenfield said.

Pitts was from St. Johns County and was just 16 years old when he was killed on Dec. 29.

His uncle said he went by Dibbs, loved his family, sports, and was a stand up guy.

The Beachside High schooler’s life was cut short after police said he was shot to death at the Coopers Hawk apartments. A nearby security camera picked up the gunfire.

Investigators said a fight broke out after a large party. Greenfield and his family still don’t know why this happened.

“Somebody pulled up with a firearm and shot him in the chest then turned around and ran off.”

Greenfield said he was the uncle Dibbs would call if he needed something.

Calls he’ll no longer receive.

“You would never ever in a million years think you’d be on this side of the fence dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Greenfield said.

Family and Crime Stoppers are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest as they search for answers and hope someone speaks up.

“To the person who did this, I please just ask you to come forward. Stop with all the gun violence,” Greenfield said.

His family is urging people to put the guns down saying it’s not the answer to solve problems.

If you know anything about what happened you’re urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

