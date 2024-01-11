Local

Youth and families invited to free fitness on the Riverfront

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Riverfront Parks Conservancy today announced that it will begin a pilot series of free downtown riverfront programs for youth and families for six weekends.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A planned, six-week pilot program will begin on Fri., Feb. 2 for families looking to stay active.

The Riverfront Parks Conservancy said the pilot series will include a variety of programs for youth and families of different age levels. This will include Double Dutch with Jump4Jax, Strollin’ on the River with the YMCA, handpan performances by Streams of Sound, Dance Trance classes, Family Zumba with the YMCA, family yoga with Yoga4Change, lawn games, and more.

The programs will be held on Fridays and Sundays until Mar. 10 at the Ford on Bay site on Bay Street and on Saturdays at Sidney Gefen Park along the Riverwalk near the Winston YMCA. Program times, location, and additional information is available at https://riverparkjax.org.

The fitness pilot series is in collaboration with the City of Jacksonville’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services, the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA), and the Winston Family YMCA.

