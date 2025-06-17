Uncertainty clouds the current job market. On one hand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates at 4.2% as of May 2025—and that hasn't changed much in the past year, a typical indicator of a positive economy. At the same time, average weekly earnings have increased by 3.9% over the 12 months ending May 2025 to reach $1,243.03.

However, the American economy may soon shift. The Trump administration's federal budget cuts have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs, and constant changes in import tariffs leave companies unable to plan for their future employment needs.

With these factors in mind, minimum or low-wage jobs are increasingly unsustainable for most. In 2025, a full-time job at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour puts a worker under the poverty threshold, according to the Economic Policy Institute. While states can opt to have higher minimum wages, 20 states are at or below the federal minimum as of 2025.

Salaries can also vary by gender, race, and educational attainment. According to a March 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, women's earnings are about 85% of men's, and women also remain overrepresented in low-paying jobs. Meanwhile, April 2025 BLS data shows that Hispanic workers' median earnings lag behind those of other race and ethnicity groups, and full-time workers without a high school diploma earned the least compared to their more educated counterparts.

It's important to note, though, that low pay doesn't always equal low job satisfaction. Some people feel drawn to a particular field, seek a certain work environment, or aim for work-life balance. No matter the reason, Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Orlando. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Word processors and typists

- Median annual wage: $34,370

- Median hourly wage: $16.52

- Total employment: 200 people (0.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Funeral attendants

- Median annual wage: $34,190

- Median hourly wage: $16.44

- Total employment: 170 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Orderlies

- Median annual wage: $34,170

- Median hourly wage: $16.43

- Total employment: 500 people (0.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Maids and housekeeping cleaners (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,090

- Median hourly wage: $16.39

- Total employment: 16,750 people (11.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Cooks, short order (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,090

- Median hourly wage: $16.39

- Total employment: 540 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Cooks, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,080

- Median hourly wage: $16.38

- Total employment: 120 people (0.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,080

- Median hourly wage: $16.38

- Total employment: 720 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Food preparation workers

- Median annual wage: $34,010

- Median hourly wage: $16.35

- Total employment: 10,000 people (7.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

- Median annual wage: $33,940

- Median hourly wage: $16.32

- Total employment: 710 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Recreation workers

- Median annual wage: $33,790

- Median hourly wage: $16.24

- Total employment: 2,130 people (1.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

- Median annual wage: $33,760

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 60 people (0.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants (tie)

- Median annual wage: $33,650

- Median hourly wage: $16.18

- Total employment: 90 people (0.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Textile, apparel, and furnishings workers, all other (tie)

- Median annual wage: $33,650

- Median hourly wage: $16.18

- Total employment: 40 people (0.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Dietetic technicians

- Median annual wage: $33,510

- Median hourly wage: $16.11

- Total employment: 160 people (0.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Food servers, nonrestaurant

- Median annual wage: $33,450

- Median hourly wage: $16.08

- Total employment: 1,710 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Transportation workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $33,280

- Median hourly wage: $16.00

- Total employment: Not available

#34. Tire repairers and changers

- Median annual wage: $33,130

- Median hourly wage: $15.93

- Total employment: 1,090 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Home health and personal care aides

- Median annual wage: $32,980

- Median hourly wage: $15.86

- Total employment: 9,400 people (6.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Fish and game wardens

- Median annual wage: $32,760

- Median hourly wage: $15.75

- Total employment: 30 people (0.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Retail salespersons

- Median annual wage: $32,370

- Median hourly wage: $15.56

- Total employment: 49,610 people (35.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Animal trainers

- Median annual wage: $32,220

- Median hourly wage: $15.49

- Total employment: Not available

#29. Bartenders

- Median annual wage: $31,790

- Median hourly wage: $15.28

- Total employment: 8,350 people (5.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Passenger attendants

- Median annual wage: $31,680

- Median hourly wage: $15.23

- Total employment: 470 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $31,550

- Median hourly wage: $15.17

- Total employment: 19,370 people (13.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. School bus monitors

- Median annual wage: $31,480

- Median hourly wage: $15.13

- Total employment: 540 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Manicurists and pedicurists

- Median annual wage: $31,350

- Median hourly wage: $15.07

- Total employment: 370 people (0.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

- Median annual wage: $31,210

- Median hourly wage: $15.00

- Total employment: 3,880 people (2.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Physical therapist aides

- Median annual wage: $31,200

- Median hourly wage: $15.00

- Total employment: 180 people (0.13 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

- Median annual wage: $30,530

- Median hourly wage: $14.68

- Total employment: 6,320 people (4.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse (tie)

- Median annual wage: $30,440

- Median hourly wage: $14.63

- Total employment: 870 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $30,440

- Median hourly wage: $14.64

- Total employment: 2,290 people (1.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $30,160

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 410 people (0.29 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Waiters and waitresses

- Median annual wage: $30,140

- Median hourly wage: $14.49

- Total employment: 36,700 people (26.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Animal caretakers

- Median annual wage: $30,080

- Median hourly wage: $14.46

- Total employment: 2,210 people (1.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Packers and packagers, hand

- Median annual wage: $29,980

- Median hourly wage: $14.41

- Total employment: 5,690 people (4.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Cashiers

- Median annual wage: $29,880

- Median hourly wage: $14.37

- Total employment: 31,430 people (22.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Dishwashers

- Median annual wage: $29,570

- Median hourly wage: $14.22

- Total employment: 5,950 people (4.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

- Median annual wage: $29,520

- Median hourly wage: $14.19

- Total employment: 7,760 people (5.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Childcare workers

- Median annual wage: $29,420

- Median hourly wage: $14.15

- Total employment: 2,540 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

- Median annual wage: $29,310

- Median hourly wage: $14.09

- Total employment: 210 people (0.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

- Median annual wage: $29,260

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 7,050 people (5.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

- Median annual wage: $29,050

- Median hourly wage: $13.96

- Total employment: 2,990 people (2.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

- Median annual wage: $28,810

- Median hourly wage: $13.85

- Total employment: 1,830 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Parking attendants

- Median annual wage: $28,640

- Median hourly wage: $13.77

- Total employment: 3,900 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Baggage porters and bellhops

- Median annual wage: $28,180

- Median hourly wage: $13.55

- Total employment: 1,280 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

- Median annual wage: $28,150

- Median hourly wage: $13.54

- Total employment: 23,590 people (16.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Fast food and counter workers

- Median annual wage: $27,570

- Median hourly wage: $13.25

- Total employment: 37,870 people (27.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Cooks, fast food

- Median annual wage: $27,340

- Median hourly wage: $13.14

- Total employment: 3,400 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Door-to-door sales workers, news and street vendors, and related workers

- Median annual wage: $27,260

- Median hourly wage: $13.11

- Total employment: 130 people (0.1 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Taxi drivers

- Median annual wage: $26,290

- Median hourly wage: $12.64

- Total employment: 70 people (0.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.