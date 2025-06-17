Uncertainty clouds the current job market. On one hand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rates at 4.2% as of May 2025—and that hasn't changed much in the past year, a typical indicator of a positive economy. At the same time, average weekly earnings have increased by 3.9% over the 12 months ending May 2025 to reach $1,243.03.

However, the American economy may soon shift. The Trump administration's federal budget cuts have eliminated tens of thousands of jobs, and constant changes in import tariffs leave companies unable to plan for their future employment needs.

With these factors in mind, minimum or low-wage jobs are increasingly unsustainable for most. In 2025, a full-time job at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour puts a worker under the poverty threshold, according to the Economic Policy Institute. While states can opt to have higher minimum wages, 20 states are at or below the federal minimum as of 2025.

Salaries can also vary by gender, race, and educational attainment. According to a March 2025 report from the Pew Research Center, women's earnings are about 85% of men's, and women also remain overrepresented in low-paying jobs. Meanwhile, April 2025 BLS data shows that Hispanic workers' median earnings lag behind those of other race and ethnicity groups, and full-time workers without a high school diploma earned the least compared to their more educated counterparts.

It's important to note, though, that low pay doesn't always equal low job satisfaction. Some people feel drawn to a particular field, seek a certain work environment, or aim for work-life balance. No matter the reason, Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Palm Bay. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Parts salespersons

- Median annual wage: $34,890

- Median hourly wage: $16.77

- Total employment: 410 people (1.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Library assistants, clerical

- Median annual wage: $34,820

- Median hourly wage: $16.74

- Total employment: 140 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Packaging and filling machine operators and tenders (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,700

- Median hourly wage: $16.69

- Total employment: 170 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary (tie)

- Median annual wage: $34,700

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 1,230 people (5.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Stockers and order fillers

- Median annual wage: $34,560

- Median hourly wage: $16.62

- Total employment: 3,760 people (15.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Library technicians

- Median annual wage: $34,370

- Median hourly wage: $16.53

- Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Interviewers, except eligibility and loan

- Median annual wage: $34,300

- Median hourly wage: $16.49

- Total employment: 230 people (0.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Crossing guards and flaggers

- Median annual wage: $34,110

- Median hourly wage: $16.40

- Total employment: 160 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Recreation workers

- Median annual wage: $33,810

- Median hourly wage: $16.26

- Total employment: 430 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Cooks, short order

- Median annual wage: $33,700

- Median hourly wage: $16.20

- Total employment: 160 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Preschool teachers, except special education

- Median annual wage: $33,650

- Median hourly wage: $16.18

- Total employment: 920 people (3.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Sales and related workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $33,610

- Median hourly wage: $16.16

- Total employment: 100 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

- Median annual wage: $33,570

- Median hourly wage: $16.14

- Total employment: 300 people (1.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Orderlies

- Median annual wage: $33,540

- Median hourly wage: $16.12

- Total employment: 130 people (0.52 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Tire repairers and changers

- Median annual wage: $33,210

- Median hourly wage: $15.97

- Total employment: 240 people (0.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Home health and personal care aides

- Median annual wage: $33,180

- Median hourly wage: $15.95

- Total employment: 2,330 people (9.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

- Median annual wage: $32,830

- Median hourly wage: $15.78

- Total employment: 340 people (1.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

- Median annual wage: $32,760

- Median hourly wage: $15.75

- Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Sewing machine operators

- Median annual wage: $32,740

- Median hourly wage: $15.74

- Total employment: 120 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Food preparation workers

- Median annual wage: $31,950

- Median hourly wage: $15.36

- Total employment: 2,270 people (9.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Automotive and watercraft service attendants (tie)

- Median annual wage: $31,910

- Median hourly wage: $15.34

- Total employment: 170 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Childcare workers (tie)

- Median annual wage: $31,910

- Median hourly wage: $15.34

- Total employment: 620 people (2.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $31,700

- Median hourly wage: $15.24

- Total employment: 2,890 people (11.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Switchboard operators, including answering service

- Median annual wage: $31,670

- Median hourly wage: $15.23

- Total employment: 60 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Concierges

- Median annual wage: $31,640

- Median hourly wage: $15.21

- Total employment: 50 people (0.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

- Median annual wage: $31,550

- Median hourly wage: $15.17

- Total employment: 160 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

- Median annual wage: $31,260

- Median hourly wage: $15.03

- Total employment: 680 people (2.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Photographers

- Median annual wage: $31,200

- Median hourly wage: $15.00

- Total employment: 70 people (0.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Medical transcriptionists

- Median annual wage: $31,050

- Median hourly wage: $14.93

- Total employment: 120 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

- Median annual wage: $30,980

- Median hourly wage: $14.89

- Total employment: 690 people (2.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

- Median annual wage: $30,960

- Median hourly wage: $14.88

- Total employment: 260 people (1.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Retail salespersons

- Median annual wage: $30,730

- Median hourly wage: $14.78

- Total employment: 7,550 people (31.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

- Median annual wage: $30,670

- Median hourly wage: $14.75

- Total employment: 360 people (1.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Animal caretakers

- Median annual wage: $30,520

- Median hourly wage: $14.67

- Total employment: 540 people (2.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

- Median annual wage: $30,160

- Median hourly wage: $14.50

- Total employment: 1,230 people (5.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Bartenders

- Median annual wage: $29,650

- Median hourly wage: $14.26

- Total employment: 1,370 people (5.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Physical therapist aides

- Median annual wage: $29,640

- Median hourly wage: $14.25

- Total employment: 40 people (0.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Dishwashers

- Median annual wage: $29,340

- Median hourly wage: $14.11

- Total employment: 980 people (4.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Parking attendants

- Median annual wage: $29,210

- Median hourly wage: $14.04

- Total employment: 140 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

- Median annual wage: $29,200

- Median hourly wage: $14.04

- Total employment: 230 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

- Median annual wage: $29,150

- Median hourly wage: $14.02

- Total employment: 880 people (3.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Waiters and waitresses

- Median annual wage: $28,860

- Median hourly wage: $13.87

- Total employment: 5,650 people (23.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Cashiers

- Median annual wage: $28,710

- Median hourly wage: $13.80

- Total employment: 4,770 people (19.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

- Median annual wage: $28,250

- Median hourly wage: $13.58

- Total employment: 160 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Fast food and counter workers

- Median annual wage: $27,960

- Median hourly wage: $13.44

- Total employment: 7,450 people (30.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Amusement and recreation attendants

- Median annual wage: $27,860

- Median hourly wage: $13.39

- Total employment: 590 people (2.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

- Median annual wage: $27,760

- Median hourly wage: $13.34

- Total employment: 850 people (3.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Packers and packagers, hand

- Median annual wage: $26,770

- Median hourly wage: $12.87

- Total employment: 730 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Pharmacy aides

- Median annual wage: $26,290

- Median hourly wage: $12.64

- Total employment: Not available

#1. Food preparation and serving related workers, all other

- Median annual wage: $24,960

- Median hourly wage: $12.00

- Total employment: 150 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 364 metros.