Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef's personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Miami. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami

- Rating: 2 Stars

- Cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 151 N.E. 41st St., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

Elcielo Miami

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Colombian, Modern Cuisine

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 31 S.E. 5th St., Miami, FL, 33131, USA

Boia De

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Contemporary, Italian

- Price: $$$

- Address: 5205 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

Ogawa

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7223 N.W. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33150, USA

Hiden

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 313 N.W. 25th St., Miami, FL, 33127, USA

Los Félix

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Mexican, Regional Cuisine

- Price: $$$

- Address: 3413 Main Hwy., Miami, FL, 33133, USA

Cote Miami

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Korean, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$

- Address: 3900 N.E. 2nd Ave., Miami, FL, 33137, USA

Le Jardinier Miami

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 151 N.E. 41st St., Ste. 135, Miami, FL, 33137, USA

Ariete

- Rating: 1 Star

- Cuisine: Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3540 Main Hwy., Miami, FL, 33133, USA

