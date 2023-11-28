Local

City of Jacksonville hosting Vetrepreneur Summit to help local veterans start their own businesses

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

7th annual Vetrepreneur Summit

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is holding a one-day summit for veterans looking to use their skills and knowledge to start their own businesses.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The event will feature workshops, talks, funding resources and more for veterans interested in starting their own businesses.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FSCJ Downtown Campus Advanced Technology Center.

The event is free for all veterans. For more information, visit https://www.unf.edu/sbdc/training-and-events.html.

Read: Residents shaken after ‘malicious’ shooting at Westside apartment complex

Attention current and future Veteran Business Owners 🇺🇸 Join our Military Affairs and Veterans Department along with...

Posted by City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government on Monday, November 27, 2023

Read: JFRD: No one hurt after heating materials catch home on fire in Longbranch

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!