Register now: Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair happening Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A job fair for veterans is coming up this week.

More than 50 companies will be attending the Jacksonville Veterans Job Fair on Thursday.

It will be held at EverBank Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is free -- just click here.

Spouses and dependents are also welcome to attend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.