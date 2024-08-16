UPS making $10K donation to First Coast Honor flight, continues partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The UPS Foundation will be awarding a $10,000 grant to the First Coast Honor Flight during UPS’s veterans recognition ceremony.

The grant will ensure the continuation of UPS’s partnership as guardians for Jacksonville’s First Coast Honor Flight. The flights provide World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and critically ill veterans all-expense paid trips to Washington, DC and The National Mall.

The ceremony will include keynote speaker Congressman John Rutherford and remarks by Chip Harper, Veterans Outreach Coordinator for Mayor Donna Deegan’s Office. Several local non-profit charities, including the Clara White Mission, Operation Barnabas, Northeast Florida Women Veterans, Inc., K-9 for Warriors and Operation New Hope, will be present at the event.

The ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to noon at UPS Baymeadows.

