The most "average" cities in America (for credit and debt)

Normal, average, typical. Ordinary? Whatever you want to call it, it can be a useful measure for self-assessment. For instance, someone may be far off from a perfect FICO® Score of 850, but their score could still look great when compared with the national average of 715.

When it comes to credit and finances, knowing what's considered "average" can help consumers determine whether they're in need of a course correction. To better understand what average looks like in real life, Experian took a look at the eight cities in the U.S. most aligned with the national average in terms of credit score, credit card debt and credit usage. Mortgage and auto loan balances were also compared to highlight the importance of regional factors.

While Experian cannot at this time offer complete travel guides to the eight locales covered here, we can at least share a little statistical insight into them.

8 Cities Where Debt and Credit Mirrors the U.S. Average

As of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the average FICO® Score in the U.S. was 715—tying last year's record high. Credit card utilization, which measures how much consumers currently owe on their cards versus their credit limits, was 29%. Finally, the average credit card balance was $6,730 as of Q3 2024, modestly higher than the $6,501 average balance in 2023.

Using aggregated, anonymized data of consumers, and only looking at cities with at least 2,500 consumers with credit card accounts, Experian identified eight cities in the U.S. that approximate the national average, at least in terms of credit.

Each of these cities meet the following three criteria:

An average FICO® Score within one point of the national average score of 715

A credit card utilization ratio within 1 percentage point of the national average of 29%

An average credit card balance within $100 of the Q3 2024 national average credit card balance of $6,730

These eight cities run the gamut in terms of demographics. There are firmly urban areas (Los Angeles suburb San Pedro) as well as relatively rural populations (Martinez, Georgia). Each of the four continental U.S. regions are represented. There are newish boomtowns in the list (Rogers, Arkansas, is one example) as well as sleepier bedroom communities (Middletown, Connecticut).

8 cities where credit scores and debt levels are closest to the U.S. average

Map highlighting the eight cities where credit scores and debt levels are closest to the U.S. average. (Stacker/Stacker)

Experian

Location Is a Less Important Factor for Credit Card Spending

The "most average" cities for credit card debt didn't cluster in one state or region, which seems to illustrate that credit card usage is not correlated with where a cardholder lives.

A factor that may inform this finding is that credit card APRs are relatively uniform across the country. In other words, if you have a 715 FICO® Score and a 29% utilization rate, you'll most likely receive the same APR from a credit card issuer whether you reside in Lubec, Maine, or Eureka, California.

Additionally, costs for oft-purchased goods and services are similar in each region. Airline travel isn't cheaper in one time zone versus another, for example. Similarly, many common credit card purchases, such as streaming services and nationally available merchandise, also cost the same for U.S. consumers regardless of location.

Table listing data on the "Average Auto Loan and Mortgage Balances in the 8 "Average" Cities". (Stacker/Stacker)

Experian

Regional Factors Show Greater Influence on Auto Loan and Mortgage Balances

In contrast to the findings on credit card balances, average auto loan and mortgage balances in the list of average cities align more with their region than the national American average.

For instance, the national average auto loan balance was $24,297 as of September 2024. However, auto loan balances ranged from an enviable $18,136 in Middletown, Connecticut, to a balance exceeding $30,000 in Hallettsville, Texas.

But there's a simple explanation: The average auto loan balance in Connecticut barely exceeds $20,000, while the statewide average in Texas is the highest in the nation at $29,760.

A similar story plays out with mortgage balances. San Pedro, California, currently sports a mortgage balance of $426,596. Meanwhile, average mortgage balances in Bourbonnais, Illinois, are $155,431, less than half of those in San Pedro and other California cities.

Again, look to the local market for an explanation: The median home price in California exceeded $800,000 in December 2024, according to Redfin data, while the median home price in Illinois was less than half that at $282,500.

A Middling Conclusion

Although it may be tempting to label these namechecked U.S. cities and towns as incredibly average, perhaps typical is a better description. Will they also prove to be a bellwether in future years, as the broader economy moves on throughout the 2020s? Some may zig while others zag, and others still may stay the course and continue to follow national trends.

Changes may be more pronounced in some "average" towns than others, such as in fast-growing Rogers, Arkansas. Boomtowns can continue to grow, but can also bust—perhaps not as dramatically as in the North Dakota oil towns of the 2010s, but decline nonetheless. Experian will keep tabs on these average towns this time next year, to see just how representative they remain.

Methodology: The analysis results provided are based on an Experian-created statistically relevant aggregate sampling of our consumer credit database that may include use of the FICO® Score 8 version. Different sampling parameters may generate different findings compared with other similar analyses. Analyzed credit data did not contain personal identification information. Metro areas group counties and cities into specific geographic areas for population censuses and compilations of related statistical data.