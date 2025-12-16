Most expensive homes for sale in Sebastian

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sebastian listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 6688 110th St, Sebastian

- Price: $3,575,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,398

- Price per square foot: $662

- Days on market: 103 days

#2. 11450 S Indian River Dr, Sebastian

- Price: $2,950,000

- 15 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $983

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 113 days

#3. 14315 80th Ave, Sebastian

- Price: $2,795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,400

- Price per square foot: $635

- Days on market: 173 days

#4. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 6, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#5. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 3, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#6. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 7, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#7. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 15, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#8. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 2, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#9. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 14, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

#10. 13225 N Indian River Dr Unit 11, Sebastian

- Price: $1,995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $773

- Days on market: 55 days

