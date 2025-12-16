Most expensive homes for sale in The Villages

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in The Villages listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 663 Krietemeyer Path, The Villages

- Price: $3,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,929

- Price per square foot: $608

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 40 days

#2. 1687 Wading Heron Way, The Villages

- Price: $2,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,702

- Price per square foot: $488

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 14 days

#3. 1345 Harley Cir, The Villages

- Price: $1,899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,865

- Price per square foot: $491

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#4. 664 Ternberry Forest Dr, The Villages

- Price: $1,775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $572

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 43 days

#5. 1142 Noble Way, The Villages

- Price: $1,655,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,879

- Price per square foot: $574

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 37 days (-$45,000 price reduction since listing)

#6. 679 Krietemeyer Path, The Villages

- Price: $1,625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,708

- Price per square foot: $600

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 12 days

#7. 17339 SE 84th Foxgrove Ave, The Villages

- Price: $1,499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,693

- Price per square foot: $406

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 46 days

#8. 1579 McEldowney Pl, The Villages

- Price: $1,300,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,403

- Price per square foot: $540

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 34 days

#9. 1864 Keel Ct, The Villages

- Price: $1,290,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,555

- Price per square foot: $504

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 61 days

#10. 7000 Tucson Trl, The Villages

- Price: $1,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,279

- Price per square foot: $548

- Lot size: 0.2 acres

- Days on market: 106 days

