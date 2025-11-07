The most expensive neighborhoods in Punta Gorda

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Punta Gorda metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Don Pedro Island (Manasota Key, FL)

Median sale price

: $970,000 |

Median days on market

: 105 days

161 S Gulf Blvd, Placida, FL 33946

- List price: $2,495,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,792

- See 161 S Gulf Blvd, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com

32 Palm Dr, Boca Grande, FL 33921

- List price: $1,024,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,430

- See 32 Palm Dr, Boca Grande, FL 33921 on Redfin.com

7442 Palm Island Dr, Placida, FL 33946

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 668

- See 7442 Palm Island Dr, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com

7486 Palm Island Dr, Placida, FL 33946

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,126

- See 7486 Palm Island Dr, Placida, FL 33946 on Redfin.com

#2. Grassy Point (Port Charlotte, FL)

Median sale price

: $704,950 |

Median days on market

: 123 days

202 Tait Ter SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- List price: $540,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,058

- See 202 Tait Ter SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com

234 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- List price: $749,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,515

- See 234 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com

242 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- List price: $769,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 3,859

- See 242 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com

250 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

- List price: $829,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,679

- See 250 Bangsberg Rd SE, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Redfin.com

#3. Section 82 (Rotonda, FL)

Median sale price

: $609,500 |

Median days on market

: 196 days

14985 Appleton Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $610,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,926

- See 14985 Appleton Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

15140 Lyneburg Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,867

- See 15140 Lyneburg Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

15168 Hennipen Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $524,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668

- See 15168 Hennipen Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

15704 Lakeland Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $1,200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,902

- See 15704 Lakeland Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

#4. Charlotte Ranchettes (Cleveland, FL)

Median sale price

: $577,000 |

Median days on market

: 40 days

29493 Clark Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,604

- See 29493 Clark Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

6405 Alan Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- List price: $549,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,920

- See 6405 Alan Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

7373 Gewant Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- List price: $625,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,716

- See 7373 Gewant Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

8412 Grove Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,358

- See 8412 Grove Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 on Redfin.com

#5. Section 87 (Rotonda, FL)

Median sale price

: $572,500 |

Median days on market

: 393 days

10071 Kingsville Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $490,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,129

- See 10071 Kingsville Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

10812 Mcalester Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $899,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,253

- See 10812 Mcalester Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

14319 Morristown Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,022

- See 14319 Morristown Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

14449 Appleton Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

- List price: $548,500

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,690

- See 14449 Appleton Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.