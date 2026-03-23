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Most popular girl names in the 80s in Florida

Whether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning "peace".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,742

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 265 (#640 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,811 (#28 most common name)

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#29. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning "eternal ruler".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,812

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 185 (#838 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,161 (#36 most common name)

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#28. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning "wise river".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,818

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 65 (#1666 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,421 (#39 most common name)

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#27. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,293

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 646 (#288 (tie) most common name, -85.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,611 (#23 most common name)

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#26. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,435

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 640 (#295 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,594 (#27 most common name)

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#25. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,468

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 330 (#540 (tie) most common name, -92.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,540 (#29 most common name)

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#24. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,969

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,403 (#121 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,659 (#15 most common name)

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#23. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,050

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 783 (#230 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,243 (#22 most common name)

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#22. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,202

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 488 (#384 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,502 (#14 most common name)

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#21. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,352

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,471 (#50 most common name, -53.8% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,126 (#26 most common name)

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#20. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,479

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 641 (#293 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,678 (#16 most common name)

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#19. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,295

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 409 (#439 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,951 (#13 most common name)

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#18. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,361

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,017 (#169 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,453 (#17 most common name)

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#17. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,394

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,237 (#136 (tie) most common name, -80.7% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,147 (#19 most common name)

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#16. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,478

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 407 (#441 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,380 (#24 most common name)

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#15. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning "Earth mineral".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,581

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 194 (#807 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,009 (#20 most common name)

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#14. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,981

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 672 (#274 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 154,032 (#12 most common name)

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#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,039

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,601 (#19 most common name, -34.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,977 (#9 most common name)

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#12. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,767

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 271 (#629 most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,812 (#21 most common name)

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#11. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,102

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 475 (#394 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,011 (#18 most common name)

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#10. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,412

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 294 (#595 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,625 (#11 most common name)

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#9. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,475

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,472 (#115 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 210,498 (#8 most common name)

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#8. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 8,773

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 108 (#1230 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,854 (#10 most common name)

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#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,235

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,606 (#46 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,647 (#5 most common name)

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#6. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,484

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 742 (#242 (tie) most common name, -92.2% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,929 (#7 most common name)

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#5. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 9,754

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 741 (#244 most common name, -92.4% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,175 (#6 most common name)

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#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 15,576

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 906 (#192 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,728 (#3 most common name)

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#3. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 16,863

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,377 (#56 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,185 (#4 most common name)

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#2. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 19,234

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 520 (#354 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,916 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".

Florida

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 21,429

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 508 (#364 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,518 (#1 most common name)